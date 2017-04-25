What you need to do feel healthier in just one week

Believe it or not, but summer is just one more drawn-out bout of cold weather away.

Which means it's almost that time of year when we should brace ourselves for a glut of advice about how to get into shape, how to tone up — how to basically be a better version of your normal, slovenly self, according mirror.co.uk.

Of course, no one needs to be told that transformations don't happen overnight.

Yet, there are things you can do which will improve both the way you look and feel in as little as a week.

What's more, none of these tips involve cutting out several crucial food groups.

Dietitian and nutritionist Andy Bellatti spilled the secrets to Business Insider on how to look and feel healthier within a week. Here's what he had to say:

1. Calories shouldn't be your focus

There are risks attached to focusing on calories, Bellatti revealed.

"This is especially true when eating at restaurants," he added. "Many low-calorie items are loaded with sodium, which retains water and can leave you feeling bloated."

Not only this, but a healthy and sustainable rate of weight loss is estimated to be between one to three pounds a week.

So don't do anything too drastic.

2. And avoid going on a juice cleanse

If, like us, you're prone to bouts of ‘hanger’, then a juice cleanse will be your enemy.

This is because subsisting on just water, juice, or any other liquefied concoction for more than a few days not only promotes unhealthy eating patterns, but will probably cause unhealthy spikes and drops in blood sugar levels.

In turn, these can lead to mood swings and cravings.

3. Address your sodium intake

Nothing goes with chips like salt does. Nothing.

However, it seems sodium is creeping into our diets a little often and a little too much.

The majority of people in the UK consume too much sodium.

If you've noticed you're looking puffy around the face and getting bloated in general, you may be guilty of this too.

"Sodium retains water," Bellatti said, "so lowering sodium intake also reduces puffiness."

4. Eat lots of fiber

Fiber is commonly described as an ‘energy powerhouse’, with nutritionists recommending we eat plenty of vegetables like broccoli, bell peppers and sprouts.

"Whole, plant-based foods (fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, nuts, and seeds) are best," Bellatti said. "One quick way to add extra fiber to your day: Sprinkle chia or ground flax over whatever you're eating for a boost."

5. Don't go banning foods

According to Bellatti, there is a marked difference between cutting back on the foods you eat in excess and banishing an entire food group.

If you rely on diets which encourage avoiding gluten or sugar, you may end of replacing them with ingredients which may actually be nutrient deficient. Which is bad news for you.

6. Avoid powders and pills

The problem with these is they were once a whole food, and were then stripped down to one ingredient.

-----------------------