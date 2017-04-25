US senator gives an 'F' for Trump's first 100 days in office

US Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren has blasted President Donald Trump for his performance in the first 100 days in office, saying he failed to deliver on his promise to help working-class people.

Speaking ahead of Trump's 100-day mark later this week, the Massachusetts senator gave Trump an “F” on Monday, accusing him of delivering “a gut punch to America's working people.”

She said Trump vowed to make working-class people his top priority, but instead he assembled a team of billionaires and bankers at the White House which is working against the middle class.

“First, he assembles a team of billionaires and bankers and hands the keys over to them. Says to Goldman Sachs, you figure out how to deregulate the economy. I mean, what could possibly go wrong?” Warren asked.

She said Trump has signed several executive orders which have given unfair advantage to companies against their employees.

“It's not just the fact they are executive orders, it's what they actually do. He signed off on one that makes it easier for government contractors to cheat their employees out of their wages,” she said. “He signs off on another one that makes it easier for employers who kill or maim their employees to hide that. He makes it easier for investment advisers to cheat retirees.”

Warren accused Trump of trying to replace former Democratic President Barack Obama’s healthcare law with Trumpcare, which healthcare experts from across the political spectrum say is unworkable and has fatal flaws that could lead to about 24 million Americans losing healthcare insurance.

“When he embraces this healthcare plan and says he's going go all in and it had three main features. Part one, knock 24 million people off their healthcare. Number two, raise costs for a lot of middle class families. And why? For number three, so that you could provide tax cuts for a handful of millionaires and billionaires,” she continued.

Experts agree that the American Health Care Act, also known as Trumpcare, fails to reach the objectives laid forth by Trump, which includes affordable coverage for everyone; lower deductibles and healthcare costs and better care.