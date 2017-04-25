RSS
Publish Date: Tue, 25 Apr 2017 14:39:03 GMT
US, Zionists leading enmity toward Iran, Islam: Leader

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the United States and Zionists are directing belligerence against Iran because Islam is most prominent in the Islamic Republic.

“After the establishment of the Islamic Republic, where a characteristic of the Prophet’s rule emerged and still continues, the enemies of human societies began battling what constitutes the reason for the progress of human societies, namely Islam, because Islam can stop oppression against humanity,” the Leader said on Tuesday, which marked the occasion of Eid al-Mab’ath.

The day marks the appointment of Muhammad (PBUH) to prophethood through divine order, and Ayatollah Khamenei was addressing a gathering of Iranian authorities and the ambassadors of Muslim nations.

 “Today, all these animosities [targeting Iran and Islam] are spearheaded by the US and Zionists,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The Leader noted that “the creation of terrorist groups in the name of Islam and engendering divisions among Muslim countries, including in Iraq, Syria, Bahrain, and Yemen, are among the conspiracies devised by the oppressive US and the evil Zionist regime to fight Islam.”

Ayatollah Khamenei further told the candidates contesting the presidential election in Iran that they should not be eyeing foreign assistance to enable the country’s development.

 “They should pledge that they would look toward the [Iranian] nation itself, and not look beyond the borders, for the advancement of the country’s affairs, its economic development, and for removing obstacles,” the Leader stated.

The Iranian presidential election is slated for May 19.

   
