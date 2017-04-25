UN seeks to avert famine in Yemen, says a child dies every 10 minutes

The United Nations needs massive funds to avert famine in Yemen and warring parties there must ensure humanitarian aid can be delivered, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday as he opened a donor conference in Geneva.

A UN appeal for $2.1 billion this year for Yemen, where Guterres said a child under the age of five dies of preventable causes every 10 minutes, is only 15 percent covered, Reuters reported.

Armed with American and British ammunition and European warplanes, among other Western-supported military hardware, Riyadh has been incessantly pounding Yemen since 2015 in a bid to reinstall the country’s ex-government and crush the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

Saudi Arabia that carries out airstrikes almost daily has killed at least 10,000 people in Yemen, and hunger and disease are rife there.

Nearly 19 million people or two-thirds of the population need emergency aid, Guterres said, renewing a call for peace talks and urging all parties to "facilitate the rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian aid by air, sea and land".

"We are witnessing the starving and the crippling of an entire generation. We must act now to save lives," he added.

"All infrastructure must remain open and operational."

They include some three million malnourished children.

The UN called on April 5 for safeguarding of a port, where five cranes have been destroyed by airstrikes, forcing ships to line up offshore because they cannot be unloaded.

UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Stephen O'Brien told the conference the United Nations and its humanitarian partners are scaling up and are prepared to do more, "provided there are resources and access".

According to AFP, O'Brien told the conference that Yemen was "the world's largest humanitarian crisis today".

A total of 17 million people, or around 60 percent of its population, are going hungry, while seven million of them do not know where their next meal is coming from and need immediate food aid, the UN said.

Children especially are bearing the brunt of the crisis.