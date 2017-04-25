Def. Min. Dehghan lands in Moscow

Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan has arrived in Russia in order to meet with his Russian counterpart.

The announcement was made by the Iranian Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei who said Brig. Gen. Dehghan is slated to meet and talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Dehghan is visiting Moscow to attend sixth Moscow Conference on International Security which will be held in Moscow on 26-27 of April 2017.

He also plans a number of bilateral meetings, including with Minister Shoigu as well as a trilateral one with Syrian Defense Minister Gen. Fahd Jassem al-Freij.

The Conference will be focused on the most critical problems of global and regional security. The plenary sessions will look closely at the issues of combating international terrorism, security problems in Europe and Asia-Pacific region, role of defence agencies in enhancing security in different regions of the world.

Counterterrorism and counterradicalism in the Middle East, security of information space, BMD implications, and security in Central Asia will also be in the spotlight of separate discussion sessions of the Forum.