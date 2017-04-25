Three-month crude steel production tops 4.5m tons

Iran produced 4.579 million tons of crude steel in the first three months of the current year, indicating a growth of 12.75 percent compared with the figure for the same period of 2016, which was 4.061 million tons.

According to figures released by World Steel Association (WSA) on Monday, China topped the list of crude steel producers in the period with 201.099 million tons.

Japan, India and the United States with 26.228 million tons, 25.762 million tons and 20.401 million tons respectively were listed in second, third and fourth places, the report said.

In March, Iran produced 1.58 million tons of crude steel, which is 10.8 percent higher than the figure for February, which was 1.426 million tons.

Global steel production in March amounted to 144.953 million tons, which shows a 13.93-percent rise compared to 127.227 million tons produced in February.

WSA is the international trade body of the iron and steel industry. The association represents approximately 170 steel producers, including 17 of the world's 20 largest steel companies, national and regional steel industry associations and steel research institutes.

Its members account for around 85 percent of world steel production.