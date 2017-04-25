Chabahar Port operations progressing fast: India

Development operations in the strategic Chabahar Port in Iran for which India will invest $500 million is progressing fast and the country has already formed a global port company there, said India's union minister for road transport, highways and Shipping.

According to Press Trust of India, Nitin Gadkari said at the launch of a roadshow for the National High Authority of India's (NHAI), "We have already formed a global port company there (Chabahar Port)."

Gadkari visited Tehran in May 2015 when the two nations inked a pact to develop Chabahar Port.

In August, Gadkari said Iran had given 'very good offers' to India to develop the integrated Chabahar Port, which has a special economic zone.

Chabahar Port, located in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan, lies outside the Persian Gulf and is easily accessed from India's western coast, bypassing Pakistan.

Based on the MoU signed between India and Iran in May last year, India is to equip and operate two berths in Chabahar Port Phase-I with capital investment of $85.21 million and annual revenue expenditure of $22.95 million on a ten year lease.

Ownership of equipment will be transferred to Iranian side on completion of 10-year period or for an extended period, based on mutual agreement.

Besides the bilateral pact to develop the Chabahar Port, for which India will invest $500 million, a trilateral agreement on Transport and Transit Corridor has also been signed by India, Afghanistan and Iran.

Gadkari also said India was keen on signing dollar-denominated borrowing for major ports as the country sees potential in this sector.

He cited the successful experience of dollar-denominated borrowing in the past for port projects.

Likewise, once the approved NHAI International starts getting revenues in dollars, it would be easy to get into dollar-denominated borrowing as there would be no need to hedge risk for funds from international market, he said.