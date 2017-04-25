RSS
April 25, 2017

News ID:191502
Publish Date: Tue, 25 Apr 2017
Service: Iran

German Linde ready for direct investment in Iran’s petchem: Official

German company Linde is ready for direct investment in Iran's petrochemical industry, announced Iran's deputy oil minister for international and commercial affairs.

Amirhossein Zamani-Nia said that the German firm is prepared to cooperate with Iran in multiple petrochemical projects and good negotiations were held in this respect, IRNA reported.

Noting that the mode for financing Iranian petrochemical projects with Linde is currently under scrutiny, he added that they believed that although European banks are wary of involvement in Iranian projects, there are other ways of financing the projects.

Zamnai-Nia further pointed out that Linde's directors talks with Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, and said that the company has also expressed willingness to participate in Iran's LNG project.

Linde directors have also held talks with the Managing Director of National Petrochemical Company Marzieh Shahdaei in which they expressed interest in the transfer technical know-how and capital to Iran.

Linde's investment in Damavand Petrochemical Project and several methanol projects were also discussed by Linde representatives and Iranian officials.

   
