Iran exports minerals worth $7b

Iran exported minerals weighing 57.64 million tons and worth over $7 billion in the year to March 20.

According to Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), the figures show 38-percent and 17-percent growth in weight and value respectively compared to the figures for the preceding year, IRNA reported.

The report added that exports of steel and steel products stood at 6.6 million tons valued at $2.699 billion during the year.