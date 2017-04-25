German distributor: Fajr film market important to our European clients

Fajr International Film Festival 2017 unveiled high profile acquisitions of Iranian films at its opening ceremony on Friday. The main activity is in sales for films screening in the sidebar Film Market. It may take time to assess this run. But so far all signs indicate a strong return to the robust activity and old time glamor of past events.

Big budget indie titles, documentaries, and feature-length films are on display for international distributors, guests and, buyers, as well as festival programmers and representatives. Many titles offer the most stable promise of solid box office returns.

Presided over by filmmaker Reza Mirkarimi, the 35th Fajr International Film Festival opened on April 21 and will run through April 28 in Tehran.

This year's Fajr Film Market helps bridge the gap between European clients and the Asian market, observed Manfred Kritsch, the Deutsche Welle (DW) distribution executive for Asia. This, he said, is the primary reason that he regularly attends the event.

The interview with the DW executive follows:





What brought you to this year's film market?

We are looking for new customers who want to purchase our TV programs and documentaries. I have been working for DW for many years now. We are an international broadcasting company based in Germany. We sell TransTel programs and services all over the world. I come here every year to sell these programs to our regional partners.



Do you have any plans to co-produce movies and documentaries with Iranian companies?

We don't work with Iranian companies because our products are made by the national broadcasting company in Germany. We edit TV programs and documentaries and sell them at international film markets like Fajr. We make documentaries about art, history, nature, medicine, and suchlike.

How many times have you been to the Fajr Film Market?

This is my 14th trip to the annual event.



What is your take on Iranian movies?

I don't know much about Iranian cinema because I only sell TV documentaries. However, I have read and seen a lot about Iranian cinema on TV. I have seen many of them and they are excellent.



Was this year's trip worth your while?

Yes, of course. I have been coming here for many years now. The market is very useful to us since many other distributing companies from the Middle East and even Australia and South Korea are also in participation. The market is important to us and our clients in Europe.