Philippine military: Foreign terrorists killed in south clash

The Philippine military said Tuesday it had killed almost 40 members loyal to the Daesh terrorist group, including three Indonesians and a Malaysian, in a major land and air assault in the south.

The foreigners were part of more than 160 members of the Maute group who came under attack last weekend on Mindanao island, said national military chief General Eduardo Ano.

"We inflicted about 37 enemy killed, 14 have been identified and 23 still unidentified, with three Indonesians and one Malaysian," he told reporters in Manila.

It was unclear how he arrived at the death toll.

Lieutenant Colonel Jo-ar Herrera, spokesman for the brigade which led the assault in the town of Piagapo in Lanao del Sur Province, said soldiers had recovered only three bodies but informants and local residents had reported a far higher death toll among the terrorists.

He said soldiers had found foreign passports belonging to some of the dead but declined to give details.

The military, using FA-50 jets, helicopter gunships, bomber planes and artillery, attacked and eventually captured the Maute camp which covered three to four hectares (seven to 10 acres).

The Maute group has "Daesh aspirations" and was seeking to be recognized by the terrorist group which has conquered swathes of Iraq and Syria, Herrera said.

Soldiers found black Daesh flags at the camp along with improvised explosive devices, grenades, a laptop computer, cellphones and a camera used to create videos for recruitment, he said.

Troops are still hunting for more than 100 members who fled to the hills, he added.