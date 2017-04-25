Taliban bombing kills 14 in Pakistan

A roadside bomb targeting a minivan in Pakistan's northwestern tribal region on Tuesday killed 14 people, a local official said, raising an earlier reported death toll of nine killed. The attack was claimed by the Taliban.

The blast ripped through the van traveling through a Shia region of the Kurram tribal area, which borders Afghanistan, said Arif Khan, a tribal administration official in the town of Parachinar. The area has long been the scene of violence, AP reported.

Five women and four children were among the 14 killed, while 10 people were wounded in the explosion. With few adequate medical facilities in the area, a Pakistani Army helicopter evacuated the wounded to a nearby military hospital.

A spokesman for the Jamaat-ur-Ahrar, a faction of the terrorist Pakistani Taliban group, said the explosive device had been intended to target the country's workers in the area carrying out a census.

Pakistan, a mainly Muslim nation of about 190 million people, is conducting a nationwide census but terrorists have frequently targeted officials collecting the data.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif ordered officials to "extend maximum support" for the treatment of the injured, his office said, Reuters added.

Also Tuesday, four convicted members of the Pakistani Taliban were executed in a prison, the army said.