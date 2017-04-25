Three more die in Venezuela protests

Three more people were killed in Venezuela on Monday in renewed violence, raising the death toll in three weeks of massive demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro to 24, officials said.

Several others were seriously injured and "between life and death," said public defender Tarek William Saab, AFP reported.

The latest casualties come on a day anti-Maduro demonstrators blocked major roads in the South American nation.

Two government trucks in eastern Caracas were set alight on a freeway by masked protesters who poured oil on the road. Police nearby did not immediately intervene, as AFP journalists witnessed.

Elsewhere in the capital, riot police fired tear gas at another group of protesters who threw stones at them.

However, the majority of demonstrators, who numbered in the thousands, rallied peacefully.

The return to violence in the streets of Venezuela after a weekend lull was certain to further stoke international concern over the country, whose economy is imploding despite vast oil reserves.

Latin American countries and the United States have voiced concern at the unrest.

The population is suffering shortages of food, medicine and basic supplies. Riots and looting have occurred in several places.

The conservative-led opposition says government incompetence is to blame. It wants early elections.

But Maduro, who has the backing of the armed forces, says Venezuela is the victim of a US-led capitalist plot.

Authorities have also curbed the power of the National Assembly, which is dominated by opposition lawmakers.

The three deaths on Monday happened in western Venezuela.

The government has ruled out a presidential election this year, maintaining that Maduro will see out his term into 2018. Elections for regional governors due in December have been postponed.

Maduro said on Sunday that he wanted the regional elections "now" but did not indicate a possible date for those or local ballots that are due this year.

“I am ready for whatever the electoral authorities say,” he insisted.

The courts and electoral authorities have fended off efforts to remove Maduro since the opposition took over the legislature in January 2016.

Maduro won the 2013 election by a narrow margin over opposition candidate Henrique Capriles. But Maduro's popularity has since droppe