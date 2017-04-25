Zob Ahan, Persepolis fail to win, to place hopes on ACL Matchday 6

Sports Desk

Iranian Persian Gulf Pro League clubs Persepolis and Zob Ahan Isfahan failed to pull of victory in their Matchday 5 fixtures against the UAE's Al Ain and Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal to pin their hopes of a place in the knockout phase of the 2017 AFC Champions League (ACL) on their last group stage matches.

Persepolis was held to a goalless draw by the Saudi Arabian club at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in the Omani capital of Muscat. Zob Ahan Isfahan conceded a shocking 3-0 defeat to Al Ain at Foolad Shahr Stadium in the central Iranian province of Isfahan, the-afc.com reported.

Thanks to its 3-0 win against Zob Ahan Isfahan, Al Ain guaranteed itself a place in the ACL's Round of 16 on Monday. The victory ensures Zoran Mamic’s team cannot finish outside the top two in Group C.

Danilo Asprilla gave Al Ain the lead in the 25th minute before Jerry Bengtson’s missed penalty saw last year’s beaten finalist hold onto its advantage going into the halftime interval.

A fine solo effort from Omar Abdulrahman doubled Al Ain’s advantage 12 minutes into the second half and Mohammed Abdulrahman added a third nine minutes from time to seal all three points.

The win moves Al Ain into first place in the group with nine points, one ahead of Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli and a further point clear of Zob Ahan Isfahan. With Al Ahli and Zob Ahan due to meet on Matchday 6, Al Ain is assured of a place in the top two positions.

They draw again

Al Hilal, also, secured its place in the ACL's knockout phase on Monday as Ramon Diaz’s side picked up a point with a 0-0 draw against newly crowned Iranian champion Persepolis.

The point earned moves the Saudi Arabia champion onto nine points in Group D and, thanks to the goal scored in the 1-1 draw in its first meeting with Persepolis on Matchday 1, the club from Riyadh cannot be passed by Branko Ivankovic’s team.

Persepolis remains in third place in the group with six points with its hopes of a place in the Round of 16 growing increasingly slim after it failed to score for the second game in a row.