Infantino congratulates Iran's Persepolis on IPL title

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has sent a congratulatory message to the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran and congratulated Persepolis club over winning its 10th championship in Iran's Persian Gulf Pro League.

Persepolis managed to claim the title last week with three games to spare, Tasnim News Agency reported.

“On behalf of the entire football community, I would like to congratulate Persepolis since it's a great achievement for the team. My congratulation goes to players, head coach, coaching staff, medical staff, and the club’s fans,” Infantino wrote.

“I would like to thank Persepolis over sending positive message to the world,” FIFA president added.

With two games to the end of the league, Persepolis has so far notched up 65 points from 28 matches.