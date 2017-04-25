RSS
April 25, 2017 0413 GMT

News ID:191516
Publish Date: Tue, 25 Apr 2017 19:30:00 GMT
Service: Iran

Official: Talks for yellowcake purchase not over

Official: Talks for yellowcake purchase not over

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Abbas Araqchi said talks are underway for purchase of 950 tons of yellowcake from Kazakhstan.

“Consultations for purchase of 950 tons of yellowcake from Kazakhstan are not yet over,” Araqchi, who is also the head of the Joint Commission monitoring the implementation of the 2015 nuclear accord between Tehran and six world powers, said on Tuesday.

Speaking prior to the commission session in Vienna, Araqchi said all cases regarding the US breach of commitments, procrastination and confrontation will be raised in the session, and of course the moves will be referred that are believed being in defiance of the JCPOA.

“The claims, raised by the US president and other official statespersons, on the policy of reconsideration, evaluation and review of the JCPOA and its creating the atmosphere of distrust and bewilderment for the world, are contrary to the JCPOA and its spirit and content.”

As for the UK protest to Iran’s purchase of 950 tons of yellowcake from Kazakhstan, Araqchi said talks to that end have not yet come to an end and are underway.

“There are still questions whether the amount of the yellowcake are what Iran needs today,” said Araqchi adding, “Absolutely, the amount of yellowcake will be more aimed at addressing our needs in the coming years.”

“We are now working on it. Talks on the issue are underway: Certain groups agree and certain others oppose it.”

The 7th Iran-P5+1 Joint Commission Session opened in Vienna, attended by representatives of Iran and the EU.

 

 

   
