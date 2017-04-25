RSS
April 25, 2017

Iran wins title at Kazakhstan Open – WTF G1

Sports Desk

Iran collected six golds, four silvers and a bronze to be crowned champion at Kazakhstan Open – World Taekwondo Federation (WTF) G1.

A total of 472 taekwondokas took part in the men's and women's junior and senior bouts of the three-day meet held during April 22-24 in Atyrau, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The Iranian squad comprised Mehdi Es'haqi and Jafar Khalilzadeh (-54kg), Mohammad Goudarzi and Sadeq Dehqani (-58kg), Aryan Mohammadi and Mehdi Yousefi (-63kg), Ahmad Khosrofar and Mehdi Jalali (-74kg), Mehdi Qiasi and Alireza Darvishpour (-80kg), Ahmad Mohammadi and Farshad Qias-Shandi (-87kg) and Hossein Qorbanzadeh and Arash Tafreshi Dabbagh (+87kg).

Iran's medals were snatched by Khosrofar, Darvishpour, Qorbanzadeh, Es'haqi, Dehqani and Yousefi (six golds), Jalali, Ahmad Mohammadi, Khalilzadeh and Aryan Mohammadi (four silvers) and Qias-Shandi (one bronze).  

Following Iran, Kazakhstan finished runner-up, snatching one gold, four silvers and eight bronzes. Uzbekistan took two bronzes to finish in the third place.

The Iranian team was coached by Fariborz Askari. His assistants were Ali-Mohammad Bashaq and Mehdi Ahmadi.

 

   
Resource: Tasnim News Agency
