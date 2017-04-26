RSS
April 26, 2017

Bale sidelined by new calf injury

Bale sidelined by new calf injury
GERARD JULIEN/AFP

Gareth Bale could miss the rest of Real Madrid's season after suffering the latest in a series of calf injuries since he joined the Spanish giant four years ago.

Bale hobbled off just 38 minutes into Madrid's 3-2 El Clasico defeat to Barcelona on Sunday on his return having also missed Madrid's previous two matches with an ankle injury, AFP reported.

"After the tests carried out today to our player Gareth Bale... he has been diagnosed with a grade two injury in the calf of his left leg," Madrid said in a statement on Tuesday.

The club did not put a timeframe on Bale's return, but Spanish media, including sports daily AS, widely reported he will be sidelined for a month.

That would rule the Welshman out of Madrid's two Champions League semifinals against Atletico Madrid and Real's remaining six La Liga games.

However, should Real see off Atletico in his absence, Bale could be fit in time for a homecoming in the Champions League final in Cardiff on June 3.

Bale has made just 26 appearances in all competitions for the European champion this season, scoring nine goals.

He missed three months of action between November and February due to ankle ligament damage.

