Zarif urges efforts by civilizations to address challenges

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called for collective efforts by all civilizations to address the daunting challenges we face.

Zarif made the remarks in an address to the closing session of the first ministerial conference of the ‘Ancient Civilizations Forum’ in Athens, Greece, IRNA reported.

“Our gathering here represents a genuine effort to synergize the cumulative contribution of all civilizations – which truly constitute the common heritage of humanity – to address the daunting challenges all of us face, individually, in our respective environments and, collectively, on the global scale, in a complex world replete with crises of various kinds, and most certainly a future fraught with disquieting uncertainties of all sorts,” Zarif said on Monday.

He added, “We need to recognize and respect such norms and principles as diversity, inclusion, tolerance, moderation, dialogue, justice, fairness, human rights, democracy, and good governance – despite inevitable differences on application and implementation.”

Zarif said that there are formidable common challenges that the human community is currently facing, ranging from the elusive goals of sustainable development, protection of the environment, and eradication of poverty for the larger part of the international community, to effective combating of such rather new twin phenomena of extremism and terrorism as universal plagues.

“The globalized, interconnected nature of the state of affairs across the planet makes it imperative that common problems need common solutions. And as we are witnessing a renewed tendency for the tested – and failed – unilateral approaches, I should underline the need to seek multilateral solutions” he added.

The two-day forum of ancient civilizations kicked off in Athens on Sunday. It was attended by foreign ministers from Iran, China, India, Italy and Egypt, among other participating states.