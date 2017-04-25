Salehi: US will be violating Iran deal if it does not extend sanctions relief

A senior Iranian official said the United States will be “explicitly” violating the nuclear deal with Iran and five other countries if it refuses to extend the suspension of American nuclear-related sanctions against the Islamic Republic on the due date.

Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, made the remark on Monday, Press TV reported.

Iran had a range of sanctions by the US, the United Nations (UN), and the European Union (EU), terminated after it reached the deal – known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – with the P5+1 group of countries, namely the US, the UK, France, China, Russia, and Germany, in Vienna in 2015.

A part of the termination of the sanctions comes in the form of the US issuing and extending waivers of certain statutory sanctions provisions. To do that, the US routinely does its own verification of Iranian commitment to the JCPOA and also relies on verification by the UN’s atomic body. The next round of such sanctions relief extension is due in May, while both the US and the UN have verified Iranian compliance.

Yet, recent rhetoric from Washington has raised concern that the US may not extend the sanctions relief – one of its commitments under the JCPOA – despite verified Iranian commitment.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said the US is reviewing whether offering such sanctions relief “is vital to the national security interests of the United States.” President Donald Trump, who has long ostensibly opposed the deal negotiated under his predecessor but who has not walked away from it, has also recently stepped up his rhetoric against the agreement.

Pointing to that rhetoric, Salehi said the US should suspend the specific sanctions that it has undertaken to suspend under the international deal, which has been endorsed in a UN Security Council resolution.

“Mr. Trump is currently making loud statements; and it is not clear what decision he wants to take. [But] he has to suspend the sanctions statute once again on May 19,” Salehi said. “If he doesn’t, an explicit non-performance of the JCPOA will have occurred; everyone agrees about that.”

He said many of the other parties to the deal have declared that they would not be supporting unilateral US action concerning the multilateral deal.