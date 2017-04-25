Ivanka Trump booed at Berlin women’s panel for defending father

US President’s Donald Trump’ daughter, Ivanka Trump, faced a tough audience in the German capital after defending her father, calling him a "tremendous champion" of supporting women and families.

Ivanka, who was recently installed as an unpaid White House adviser, was speaking about her father's attitude toward females during a high-profile women's panel in Berlin on Tuesday.

“I’m very proud of my father’s advocacy,” the first daughter said, drawing audible scoffs from the audience. “He’s been a tremendous champion of supporting families and enabling them to thrive.”

She was asked by the panel's moderator whether the US president could be considered a champion of women given his history of making sexist and misogynistic comments.

Trump was repeatedly criticized during his presidential campaign for his inflammatory language against Muslims, immigrants, women and other groups.

The first daughter said she has heard criticism from the media and said her goal in her father's administration is "incremental positive change."

Ivanka was met with skepticism in Germany, which views the new US administration with suspicion and fear and is unsure of what to make of the first daughter.

“What does a daughter with no political experience have to do in the White House?” said Andrea Seibel, an opinion editor at Die Welt, the influential conservative-leaning Berlin daily.

“We have family clan experiences in autocracies,” Seibel said. “Ivanka Trump isn’t elected, she is a daughter. She didn’t say anything in the elections when he was saying nasty things about women and migrants. She is his voice, but somehow she has a nicer face.”

Trump has recently come under a furious backlash from political opponents and ethics experts for placing his children in positions of power.

Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, was also appointed as a senior White House adviser by the president.

There was widespread criticism of the White House last month when Ivanka, who at the time held no official government position, was seated next to Merkel during a meeting on workforce apprenticeship.