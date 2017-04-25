Most Americans say Trump hasn’t kept campaign promises: Poll

Americans are losing faith in US President Donald Trump’s ability to accomplish his campaign promises as he approaches 100 days in office, according to a new poll.

Just 25 percent of Americans believe that Trump "keeps his promises," down from the 31 percent who thought so in early February, according to the TIME-SurveyMonkey poll conducted last week and released on Tuesday.

Only 26 percent of poll respondents believe Trump accomplished most or almost all of the things he said he would do in his first 100 days, the poll found, down from the 40 percent who expected that he would do so in a similar survey just after his inauguration.

During the presidential campaign, Trump made a series of bold promises for his first 100 days in the White House, including passing tax reform, boosting infrastructure spending, imposing a travel ban and repealing the Affordable Care Act.

Some of the measures he vowed to accomplish have been stalled in Congress or blocked by federal courts.

“The online survey showed that Trump's struggles in his first months in office have eroded confidence that he can get things done,” the Time magazine said in its report.

The poll also showed that Trump continues to struggle with his job approval. Only 47 percent in this survey approve of his job as president, while 52 percent disapprove.

The 100-day marker is in part an artificial measuring post for any new president, but Trump is the least popular president at this stage of a presidency since General Dwight Eisenhower, who served as the 34th president of the US from 1953 to 1961.

A separate new poll from Harvard University found that only 32 percent of Americans ages 18 to 29 say they approve of Trump's time as president so far.

Approximately half of those surveyed say they believe his border wall, travel ban and healthcare legislation make the country worse.

An ABC News/Washington Post poll last week found Trump had a 42 percent approval rating among all Americans, while 53 percent disapproved.