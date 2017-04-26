RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

April 26, 2017 0748 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:191542
Publish Date: Wed, 26 Apr 2017 10:09:07 GMT
Service: Iran

German government lifts 2017 growth forecasts to 1.5 percent

German government lifts 2017 growth forecasts to 1.5 percent

The German government has slightly raised its growth forecasts for Europe's biggest economy for this year and next due to increased optimism about rising global demand, two senior government officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

The government now expects gross domestic product to expand by 1.5 percent in 2017 and by 1.7 percent in 2018, both up 0.1 percentage points from the previous forecasts in January, the officials said.

The labor market is expected to add roughly one million new jobs this year and next which is likely to support domestic demand and boost tax revenues, they said.

Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries was expected to present the government's updated forecasts on Wednesday. It will be the basis for the latest tax revenue estimates due in mid-May.

 

   
KeyWords
German
German government
growth forecasts
growth
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0874 sec