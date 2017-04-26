RSS
Moscow hosts Iran-Russia nuclear coop. talks

AEOI Spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi arrived in Moscow on Tuesday to negotiate with officials of Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation to expand nuclear cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

Iranian delegation and Russian counterparts will hold talks on nuclear cooperation between Tehran and Moscow in different areas.

The two sides will also discuss some projects planned following the implementation of JCPOA and removal of obstacles to boost nuclear cooperation between the two countries.

Construction and operation of the first unit of Busheher nuclear power plant has been conducted in cooperation with Russia and the second and third units has been launched with Russia’s partnership and cooperation of Iranian companies.

Iran’s contribution in the construction of new nuclear power plants is 10% and according to the topics agreed upon, Iranian contractors can take over any activity in the project that they are able to, which includes up to 25% of work share in the project.

   
