China’s steel clashes with the west: A taste of things to come?

China’s steel battles in Europe and North America are likely to be only a prelude of bigger future fights as softening domestic demand unleashes a flood of output on to world markets.

China’s steel industry is the world’s largest, by far: At 808 million tons last year it accounted for half of global production, FT reported.

About 90 percent of Chinese mill output to date has been absorbed at home — but domestic consumption peaked in 2013. As China’s economic growth slows and infrastructure and property construction hits saturation point, more steel is poised to flow to global markets.

Last year China exported 109 million tons, or 14 percent of its output — more than the total output of ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker.

Because China’s steel industry is so big, every increase of one percent in exports is almost the equivalent of the entire export market for American steel mills.

As Chinese steel exports spill out, they have become a political issue in the west. Last week, US President Donald Trump announced he would launch a ‘national security’ investigation that could lead to sweeping tariffs on steel imports, invoking a 1962 law allowing the US to limit imports that threaten its security readiness.

Last year, the EU agreed with China on a bilateral steel ‘platform’ to monitor trade after steel workers protested in Brussels and Germany. That followed numerous anti-dumping cases against Chinese steel brought by the US, Europe and Mexico at the WTO in previous years. A clause in the terms of China’s accession to the WTO makes it much more difficult to bring anti-dumping cases after 2016.

But China is not a big source of American steel imports. “They are actually more worried about competition in third countries. It’s not so much about the Chinese presence in the US market,” said Mei Xinyu, a strategist for the Chinese ministry of commerce.

The picture is a bit different in the EU’s 28 current members. There, China is the number one source of imported steel, accounting for 32 percent of flat products and 17 percent of long products (generally used in construction) in 2015.

Competition to sell into the rest of the world becomes important as steel demand slows in producers’ home markets. For instance, the three signatories to the North American Free Trade Agreement — the US, Canada and Mexico — have had flat or declining output, while imports have risen from 15 percent of consumption in 2011 to 21 percent in 2015.

Nafta’s steel capacity utilization is lower than the world average. Meanwhile, European steel output is still lower than in 2008. Poor European demand turned the region into a net exporter from 2009-2014.