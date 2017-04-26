Iran one of three countries owning Animal PET Scan

Iran became one of the only three countries in the world that are in possession of the technology to take medical images of small animals, after unveiling its Animal PET Scan.

Ceremony of unveiling the small animals' positron emission tomography (PET) was held on the sidelines of the Fifth IranLabexpo, attended by a number of state officials and scientists, IRNA reported.

The instrument, which is made by the science-based company Parto Negar Persia, is an important step toward nuclear pharmacy and will contribute to research on the impact of medicines on laboratory animals, as well as cell-molecular research.

Managing director of the company, Mohammad-Reza Ay, said that the product is the result of a 15-member team's attempts in two years.

Nuclear drugs before being produced and be prescribed to humans should first be tested on animals to use the instrument, he said.

Ay added that manufacturing the instrument placed Iran beside Germany and the US as the only three countries in the world that own the modern technology.

Some 300 science-based Iranian companies have participated in the Fifth IranLabexpo in Tehran from April 24-27.