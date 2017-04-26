99% of Iranian children are vaccinated

Health Desk

Ninty-nine percent of the country's children are vaccinated, said the head of Center for Disease Control ―affiliated to Health Ministry.

Marking World Immunization Week ( April 24-30), Mohsen Zahraei said immunization saves the lives of millions.

He said according to estimates of World Health Organization, vaccination prevents the death of 2.5 million children across the world.

Zahraei also said that poliomyelitis (infantile paralysis) disease has been eradicated in Iran since 16 years ago. In addition, measles has been eliminated across the country, he said.

He continued that an Iranian physician would only see one case of Diphtheria during his lifetime medical practice.

"Vaccination is the children's rights. The government, parents and all those involved should do their bests to vaccinate every child who lives in Iran ― without considering his/her nationality."

He called immunization condition as satisfactory across the country, adding: "Our main target is remote areas and villages. Because, all children are vaccinated in urban areas which have easier access. Today, over 99 percent of the country's children are vaccinated. "

Saying that foreign nationals are more exposed to diseases, he added that vaccination programs are based on justice across the country.

A sum of 20,000 Afghan children were given vaccination against poliomyelitis (infantile paralysis) on the first phase of foreign nationals under-five-year-old children vaccination program.

“Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only countries in the world which are still struggling against polio and due to this we run the vaccination program to their resident citizens in Iran,” said Reza Fadaee, PhD, the director of contagious diseases of Isfahan Health Center.

“This year, the first phase was carried out on April 8-11 and the second phase is due in May,” he noted.

All kinds of health and education services are given to foreign nationals in Isfahan Province, said Mahdi Soleimani, Director General of Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants’ Affairs of Isfahan Province.