IARC chief visits Mahak

Health Desk

Dr. Christopher Wild, chief of International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) ― the cancer agency of the World Health Organization ― visited Mahak Institute, a non-profit charity organization which supports children with cancer.

He called the activities of this charity organization as significant.

"Offering this level of medical and welfare services, which are only possible through public donations, in Mahak has impressed me.

"It is obvious that this institute moves on the right path."

He said: "Mahak is a ray of hope for cancer children. It supports their families in hard conditions."

Wild expressed hope on research cooperation between IARC and Mahak in near future.

Mahak Institute is the Middle East’s biggest charity organization for the treatment and support of children suffering from cancer.

Since 1991, Mahak has started its activities with high motivation of helping in the form of a non-governmental organization (NGO).

The Mahak goal is supporting of cancerous children under 14 years and their families.

In this regard, they have been able to extend support more than 20,000 children.