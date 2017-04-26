Iranians can vote presidential elections in 103 states: Foreign Ministry

Iran’s Foreign Ministry says expatriates can cast their ballots in the country’s upcoming presidential elections in as many as 103 foreign countries.

Hassan Qashqavi, the Ministry’s deputy for consular, parliamentary, and expatriates’ affairs, said Wednesday that there will be 279 polling stations in Iranian missions abroad, including embassies and consulate generals, where the foreign-based Iranian nationals would be able to vote.

He said the number includes 12 stations in the United Kingdom, 30 in the United Arab Emirates and 30 in various US cities, adding that there are some 2.5 eligible Iranian voters residing in foreign countries.

Qashqavi reminded that the lack of diplomatic relations between Iran and Canada, which hosts at least 400,000 Iranians, has hindered their electoral participation.

The Islamic Republic has submitted a formal note through its mission to the United Nations to the Canadian Embassy in New York, urging Ottawa to enable the process by respecting democracy and civil rights, he said.

The official said the Canada-based Iranians can also reach US-based ballot boxes during the elections.

The elections are to be held on May 19. Some 55 million Iranians are eligible to vote to choose a new president as well as new members of the city and village councils.