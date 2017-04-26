Turkey detains 1,000 in new anti-Gulen crackdown

Turkey on Wednesday detained more than 1,000 alleged supporters of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, the biggest crackdown since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's victory in a referendum on ramping up his powers.

The dawn raids across the country to seek a total of over 3,000 suspects came just a week after Erdogan narrowly won public blessing for controversial changes to the constitution to create a presidential system.

A total of 1,013 suspects have so far been detained in raids in all of Turkey's 81 provinces, the official Anadolu news agency said.

Anadolu said 4,672 suspects were sought – of whom 1,448 are already in jail – meaning that a total of 3,224 arrest warrants were issued.

Turkish authorities blame Gulen for masterminding the July 2016 failed military coup that aimed to oust Erdogan from power but he denies the charges.

About 8,500 police officers were involved in the nationwide operation, Anadolu reported, adding that arrest warrants had been issued for 390 suspects in Istanbul alone.

Indicating that the numbers detained were set to rise, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the raids were continuing.

"It is an important step for the Turkish Republic," he added.

The 'Yes' camp won 51.41 percent of the vote in the April 16 referendum but opponents claim the result would have been reversed in a fair poll.

Analysts have said that following the poll Erdogan faces a choice between confrontation and reconciliation with the nation deeply divided.

The government has repeatedly asked the United States to extradite Gulen, who has been living in exile there since 1999.

About 47,000 people have already been arrested in Turkey under a nine-month state of emergency in place since the coup bid, a crackdown whose magnitude has raised alarm in the West.

The Turkish parliament just ahead of the referendum extended the state of emergency by another three months to July 19.

Erdogan has repeatedly said he will wipe out the "virus" of Gulen from state institutions after the failed coup.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim had hinted in a television interview this month that a new anti-Gulen crackdown has been in the pipeline.

"The network of its relationships has not been solved so far," he said, adding that new evidence would provide the government with the opportunity in the fight against what Ankara calls "FETO" (Fethullah Terror Organization).