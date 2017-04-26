Iran's annual exports could reach $70b

Iran can boost its annual exports to $70 billion thus reducing dependence on petrodollars, said the chairman of Export Guarantee Fund of Iran (EGFI).

Kamal Seyed Ali cited the nation's energy and mining reserves as advantages which can help increase exports, IRNA reported.

"Iran will be able to increase exports in the coming years and cut dependency on oil revenues by relying on its huge capacities such as the largest gas reserves in the world, the fourth biggest oil producer. It can also benefit from its first to tenth positions in mining reserves for six minerals as well as its advantage in pistachio and saffron production," he said.

The 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the major world powers has contributed to a boost in exports and a trade surplus. Last year, Iran posted its second trade surplus in 37 years.

According to official figures, non-oil exports exceeded imports by $246 million.

Non-oil exports during the period reached $43.9 billion while imports hit $43.6 billion.

China was Iran's top trading partner for both imports and exports in the past year.

Seyed Ali also called for measures to raise the export of techno-engineering services.

He said the banking system should exert a more active role and the EGFI should allocate financial resources to promote the export of techno-engineering services.

Export Guarantee Fund of Iran was established in 1973 as the 'Export Credit Agency' (ECA) of the Middle East and North Africa region. Then after a period of inactivity, it was re-established in 1994 as a legally and financially independent state-owned entity affiliated to the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade to support, develop and promote non-oil exports.