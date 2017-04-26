Iran launches national fiber optic connectivity plan

Iran launched an ambitious project to connect houses to a nationwide fiber optic network in what the administration of President Hassan Rouhani contends would provide citizens with easy access to high-speed Internet.

The project, which was developed by Iran Telecommunications Company (ICT) , was launched by Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mahmoud Vaezi, Press TV reported.

Vaezi described it as a major progress that would revolutionize Iran's national data network.

He said that the Rouhani administration had been pursuing the development of the national fiber optic network despite numerous obstacles.

The minister underlined that the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology had taken major strides in promoting Internet-based businesses across Iran, adding that the national fiber optic connectivity project was a significant step in this direction.

The project that officials had earlier said would place the country in the 'age of gigabit connectivity' has been created in nine cities including the capital Tehran and would soon expand to other areas of the country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Vaezi said that Iran's data transfer capacity had increased 11 times since 2013 to reach 10,000 gigabytes.

He added that Iran's Internet bandwidth capacity had also gone up by 15 percent to reach 10,000 gigabytes.

Vaezi said around 900 cities and towns across Iran are currently under the coverage of third generation of wireless mobile telecommunications — referred to as 3G. He added that the number of towns and cities under the 4G coverage currently stood at 742.

This is while the coverage for both 3G and 4G services were extremely limited when Rouhani assumed office in 2013, he noted.