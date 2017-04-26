Persian Gulf Star Refinery ready for operation soon

Persian Gulf Star refinery will be commissioned in the near future, said the governor general of Hormuzgan Province.

Jassem Jadori noted that the first phase of Persian Gulf Star Refinery will be inaugurated in Bandar Abbas very soon and once other phases of the refinery are completed, Iran will become self-sufficient in gasoline production with an overall capacity of 211 million liters, reported Fars News Agency.

"In addition to gasoline, 14 million liters of diesel will be added to the country's oil derivative production capacity," Jadori added.

He reiterated that the refinery has the capacity of refining 360,000 barrels of gas condensates per day which will serve as raw material for the production of euro 4 gasoline.

With the startup of major projects such as Persian Gulf Star Refinery, Iran will be able to export gasoline. The first phase of the refinery would have a capacity of 120,000 bpd of gas condensate.

The refinery is owned by Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Investment Company (49 percent), Oil Industry Pension Fund (33.1 percent) and National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) (17.9 percent).

Once fully operational, the refinery would produce 36 million liters of high-octane gasoline and 14 million liters of gasoline per day. Other products include 4 million liters per day of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), 3 million liters per day of jet fuel and 130 tons a day of sulfur.

After the project's first phase becomes fully operational, other phases will become operational in intervals of six months each.