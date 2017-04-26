French frontrunner Macron heads to Le Pen country

French presidential frontrunner Emmanuel Macron headed to rival Marine Le Pen's stronghold on Wednesday to try to win over voters after facing criticism he was not taking the fight to the far-right leader.

Le Pen, 48, was first out of the blocks after the first round of voting on Sunday, hitting the campaign trail and accusing the pro-EU centrist Macron of representing "runaway globalization" and lacking love for his country, AFP said.

The 39-year-old ex-banker met with representatives of workers from a Whirlpool domestic appliance factory in Amiens, northwest of Paris, that is threatened with outsourcing to Poland.

Macron's visit to Amiens, his hometown, comes as a Harris Interactive poll showed 52 percent of the French believe the pro-EU Macron botched the start of campaigning for the May 7 runoff in France's presidential vote.

After winning Sunday's contest with 24.1 percent to Le Pen's 21.3 percent, he gave an exuberant victory speech followed by a high-profile celebration at Paris bistro La Rotonde bistro, drawing criticism even from his own side.

Socialist Party boss Jean-Christophe Cambadelis told French radio: "He was smug. He wrongly thought that it was a done deal. It's not a done deal."

President Francois Hollande appeared on Tuesday to admonish his former economy minister for not taking the fight to Le Pen immediately after the first round.

Macron shot back Tuesday, saying: "I will continue to fight for two weeks... I will defend the progressive camp to the end."

Since securing her berth in the runoff, Le Pen has turbo-charged her campaign with a string of appearances and statements, leaving her opponent on the back foot.

At the crack of dawn on Tuesday she was at the sprawling Rungis food market outside Paris, taking aim at what she said was Macron's desire for "total deregulation, total opening up, total free trade".

In contrast, her opponent has huddled in strategy meetings over June legislative elections that would determine the shape of a future Macron government.

Le Pen has called for France to take back control of its borders from the European Union and deport all foreigners on a terror watch list, accusing Macron of being soft on terrorism.

Still, polls suggest that Macron will trounce Le Pen in the runoff with a margin of some 20 points.

But after the political shocks of Britain's vote to leave the European Union and Donald Trump's unlikely ascent to the White House, analysts say a late surge by Le Pen is still possible.

A key factor in the race is which candidate the supporters of Communist-backed Jean-Luc Melenchon, who finished in fourth place with 19.58 percent on Sunday, will back in the runoff.