Iran Air to receive first Boeing passenger plane in 2018

Giant US aviation company Boeing will deliver its first passenger plane to the Iranian national flag carrier early next year, said the managing director of Iran Air.

Farhad Parvaresh told reporters on Wednesday that the first Boeing 777 will be handed over to Iran in April 2018, Fars News Agency reported.

He noted that the 777 model of Boeing is a 350-seater aircraft.

In early April, Iran signed an agreement with Boeing to purchase several twinjet narrow-body passenger planes. The deal, signed between Iran's Aseman Airlines and Boeing, involves the purchase of 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes.

The agreement came after almost a year of negotiations between Aseman Airlines and Boeing.

Boeing is to provide 50 planes of the same type Iran Air through a similar agreement. The overall value of Iran Air's order that also involves 30 long-range wide-body 777 aircraft is estimated to be $16.6 billion.

The planes are expected to be delivered to Aseman Airlines from 2019. The Iranian airline is expected to receive at least five of the aircraft during the same year.

Boeing 737 MAX planes that would enter service in the second half of 2017 have a seating capacity of 130 and are specifically adequate for domestic and regional flights.

The planes that Aseman Airlines purchased from Boeing would increase the company's passenger transportation capacity to over 8,000 seats.

Parvaresh said on Tuesday that the first ATR passenger plane will be handed over to Iran on Friday.

"The ATR 72-600 passenger plane is currently undergoing flight tests in France and it will arrive in Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport on Friday," he said.

He noted that three other ATR 72-600 passenger planes are also slated to fly to Tehran next Sunday, Wednesday and Friday.

The senior aviation official reiterated that all four airplanes purchased from the French-Italian aircraft manufacturer ATR have successfully passed preliminary tests and are conducting pilot takeoffs and landings at Toulouse Airport in France.

"Additionally, the logo of Iran Air has been painted on the fuselage of the manufactured jetliners," he added.

Earlier In April, Parvaresh said that the Iranian airline will receive four ATR aircraft within three weeks given that the deadline for the French-Italian aircraft manufacturer has expired for a week.

He also pointed to the latest status of the negotiations with the largest German airline Deutsche Lufthansa AG, and said, "Not long ago, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with Lufthansa on technical and operational training, catering and corporate restructuring as well as business cooperation. The agreement was recently implemented in the commercial sector though talks are still underway on other provisions."