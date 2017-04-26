Official: Iran markets zinc ingot to 14 countries

More than 90 percent of Iranian zinc ingot has found its way to markets in 14 countries, said the managing director of Iran Zinc Mines Development Company.

Ardeshir Sa'ad Mohammadi told reporters that Iran's zinc is bought at a higher price than the global rate, adding that deals for more than 76,000 tons out of 80,000 tons produced last year is signed and the rest would be changed into zinc powder, IRNA reported.

He added the export target for zinc in the year to March 20 was 77,000 tons but with 80,000 ton production, the country managed to move well beyond the figure.

According to the official, 65,000 tons of zinc ingot were produced in the year to March 19, 2016 and the figure for the year to March 20, 2017 showed a growth of 22.5 percent.

He said that Iran with 0.9 percent share in world zinc production ranks 11th globally and the fourth in Asia, according to the International Lead Zinc Association.

Sa'ad Mohammadi noted that for the first time, Iran National Lead Zinc Company managed to hit the record in zinc ingot production with 99.99 percent purity. He added that the active presence in the world markets, especially for lead and zinc mines, is among the targets and for the time being Turkey and Nigeria are the top choice markets.