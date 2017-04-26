New anti-Maduro march planned in crisis-hit Venezuela

Protesters in Venezuela planned a high-risk march against President Nicolas Maduro, sparking fears of fresh violence after demonstrations that have left 26 dead in the crisis-wracked country.

The opposition urged protesters to march on central Caracas, a pro-Maduro bastion where the seat of government is located, AFP reported.

Previous attempts to reach the city center have degenerated into clashes between riot police and stone-throwing protesters.

The center-right opposition blames Maduro for severe shortages of food, medicine and other essentials in the oil-rich country.

Twenty-six people have died so far this month in violence around the protests, including four minors, according to Attorney General Luisa Ortega.

Maduro put the figure at 29 deaths in a speech Tuesday evening, without giving details.

"Twenty-nine of our countrymen have been murdered, and the right-wingers are to blame. The people are demanding justice," he said.

Maduro, the heir of the leftist "Bolivarian Revolution", says the shortages and the protests are part of a US-backed plot to topple him.

The crisis deepened late last month when the Supreme Court moved to seize power from the National Assembly, the only lever of state authority Maduro and his allies do not control.

The court partly backtracked after an international outcry. But the opposition was further galvanized when authorities banned senior opposition leader Henrique Capriles from politics.

In just under a month of unrest, more than 400 people have been injured, and nearly 1,300 arrested, the attorney general said.

That includes 14 arrested journalists, their union said Tuesday, condemning the figure as "alarming."

More than 100 journalists have been assaulted while covering the protests, it added, accusing the national guard of "harassing, beating and intimidating" reporters.

The opposition accuses the government of using the security forces to repress peaceful protests, and of sending armed thugs to attack them.

The government in turn accuses the opposition of paying armed agitators to stir up violence.

Maduro has resisted more than a year of efforts to force him from office, though he said over the weekend that he was willing to hold regional elections that have been postponed indefinitely.