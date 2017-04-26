Trio to fly flag for Asia at FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

As sixteen of the world’s best beach soccer teams converge on the Bahamas for the 2017 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, the-afc.com took a look at Asia’s three representatives at the global showpiece.

Asia will be represented by Iran, Japan and the UAE in the tournament, the-afc.com reported.

Islamic Republic of Iran

Group B (Mexico, April 27; Italy, April 29; Nigeria, May 1)

Head coach Mohammad Mirshamsi’s side booked its seventh appearance in the global finals by capturing last month’s AFC Beach Soccer Championship in Malaysia, comfortably accounting for the UAE with a 7-2 win in the final.

Iran scored an impressive 50 goals at the Kuala Terengganu event, 12 of them coming from tournament MVP Mohammad Mokhtari, and it is now targeting a FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup semifinal appearance after reaching the last eight in the two previous tournaments.

On both occasions, Iran’s competition came to an end in narrow defeats to teams which went on to reach the final. In 2013 it lost 6-5 to eventual champion Russia, while two years ago in Portugal it was eliminated 5-4 by a Tahiti side which fell only to the host nation. It is a measure of Iran’s progress that it defeated both sides at last November’s Beach Soccer Intercontinental Cup.

Iran’s group in Nassau is manageable, but by no means easy; Italy is fourth in the world rankings, while Mexico and Nigeria both finished as runners-up in their respective continental championships.

It begins its campaign today against a Mexican side that it beat 3-2 at the same stage of the 2015 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, before meeting the highly-rated Italians two days later.

The UAE

Group C (Paraguay, April 28; Panama, April 30; Portugal, May 2)

Returning to the global showpiece after failing to qualify in 2015, the UAE has been dealt a group featuring the reigning world champion, the reigning CONCACAF champion, and a Paraguay side which has lost the final in the last three South American Championships.

But despite having never progressed beyond the group stage, and the seemingly daunting task that lies ahead, the Emiratis can find solace in the form they showed at the AFC Beach Soccer Championship Malaysia 2017.

At 2-0 down against the highly-fancied, and higher ranked Japan, Mohamed Bashir’s men rallied to register a surprise 5-4 win. That result set up a semifinal against Lebanon and, with World Cup qualification on the line, the Emiratis again came from behind to win, this time on penalties, and book a fifth appearance in the finals.

The Group Stage meeting with reigning World champion Portugal will see the Emiratis do battle with one of the game’s all time great players, in the form of Beach Soccer icon Madjer.

The 40-year-old has over 1,000 international goals to his name, with a staggering 118 of them coming in World Cups, including two against the UAE when the teams met in Dubai in 2009 where Portugal won 7-5.

Japan

Group D (Poland, April 28; Tahiti, April 30; Brazil, May 2)

While none of the Asian teams group stage draws could be considered easy, Japan’s is arguably the most difficult of them all.

Its first opponent is the Polish side which beat Switzerland to win the European World Cup qualifying tournament, followed by Tahiti, a World Cup finalist two years ago, before a potentially crucial match against Brazil; the most successful team in the history of the tournament.

Japan head coach Marcelo Mendes, a Brazilian himself, will be looking for an improvement from Japan’s third-place finish in the 2017 AFC Beach Soccer Championship, which was the first time in the eight editions of the tournament that it had failed to reach the final.

Takasuke Goto remains a key factor in Japan’s chances on the beaches of Nassau. The 31-year-old provided 11 goals in the AFC Beach Soccer Championship, including four in the 6-3 win against Lebanon, which ultimately secured qualification for the World Cup.

He also scored four goals in as many matches at the 2015 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, as Japan beat Argentina and Senegal to reach the quarterfinals, where it was narrowly eliminated by Italy.