Mansourian: Esteghlal fans never step back

Sports Desk

Iran's Esteghlal head coach Alireza Mansourian expressed profound gratitude toward his side's fans following their 1-1 draw against the UAE's Al Ahli in the group stage of the 2017 AFC Champions League (ACL), saying they never stepped back from supporting their team throughout the match.

A 1-1 draw between the Persian Gulf Pro League club Esteghlal and Al Ahli on Tuesday saw both sides move to the brink of qualification from the ACL's Group A, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Visitor Al Ahli took a 17th minute lead in the clash at a packed Azadi Stadium, with Abdulaziz Sanqour placing the ball into the net after a neat header from striker Ahmed Khalil found him unmarked in the area. While, In the 58th minute, Esteghlal’s pressure finally told as a quick throw released Khosro Heydari whose lobbed cross was headed home by striker Kaveh Rezaei.

Following the match, going into raptures about his side's fans, he said, "I thank god that today we managed to keep our fans satisfied. On behalf of the players, club officials and my assistants, I would like to thank each of our fans in person.

"They never, not even for a moment, stepped back from supporting us under the heavy rain. They encouraged and motivated us to carry out back-to-back attacks on Al Ahli's goal."

Expressing satisfaction over the performance of his players, he grumbled about his team's heavy schedule, saying, "It is very difficult to play a game every four days. We have to fight for a runner-up finish in the domestic league and a place in the ACL's Round of 16."

With neither side then able to find a winner, both teams now lie on eight points with one Group A game remaining - three points clear of both Saudi Arabia’s Al Taawoun and Uzbekistan’s Lokomotiv.

Mansourian said, "This one point helped us maintain our place in the table. Last year, when I was coaching [another Persian Gulf Pro League club] Naft Tahran, we lost to Al Ahli due to them scoring a late winner.

"[In Tuesday's match] We could have scored another due to the constant pressure we had put Al Ahli under. Nevertheless, we have to do our best on Matchday 6 to book a berth in the knockout phase."

On his side's last match against Saudi Arabia's Al Taawoun, he said the Saudi Arabian team is very strange.

"It performs very well in offense, but does not possess very good defensive characteristics. We have to be professional in our match with them. We just seek to reach the next round. It is not important for us which team to play in the Round of 16."

No defensive thoughts

Commenting on his side's 1-1 draw in a press conference, Al Ahi's head coach Cosmin Olaroiu said under Mansourian, Esteghlal has made considerable progress.

"It was a very tough match. We were expecting a difficult game, but its difficulty level took us aback. Esteghlal has achieved a significant progress under Mansourian. The fans' support was also a key factor in Esteghlal's great performance."

Commenting on the defensive mindset of his side, he said, "I do not have defensive thoughts. We were forced onto the retreat in the second half as Esteghlal had come and was determined to score. Nevertheless, after they scored their leveler, we regained our control over the match."