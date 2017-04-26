Murray through to Barcelona Open third round as Tomic withdraws

Andy Murray is through to the third round of the Barcelona Open after Australia's Bernard Tomic withdrew before the match with an injured back.

Murray, 29, will play the winner between Spanish pair Albert Montanes and Feliciano Lopez in the last 16, BBC reported.

The world number one accepted a late wildcard for Barcelona after his third-round defeat by Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas in Monte Carlo on Thursday.

Fellow Briton Dan Evans faces Austria's Dominic Thiem in the third round.

Both Evans and Murray will play their matches today.