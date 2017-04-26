RSS
April 26, 2017

Sport sciences seminar starts

Sport sciences seminar starts

The 10th International Congress on Sport Sciences (April 26-27) opened in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Wednesday in a ceremony attended by the Iranian Sports and Youth Minister Masoud Soltanifar.

   
