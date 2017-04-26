Karbala hosts Iran-Iraq cultural conference

A two-day congress titled 'Karbala, Role Model of Iran-Iraq Common Heritage' was held in the holy Iraqi city of Karbala on April 21-22.

The congress, which was organized in cooperation with Iranian Foreign Ministry, discussed cultural commonalities of the two neighbors.

In an address to the congress, Head of the Center for International Research and Education at Iran's Foreign Ministry Morteza Pakdaman said that such events are at the level of intercultural and inter-civilizational dialogues.

The deputy head of Iran's Islamic Culture and Relations Organization for cultural affairs, in a speech, noted that foreign nations have sought to undermine the common civilization of Iran and Iraq.

Mohammad-Hossein Hashemi added that religious authorities and scholars play a significant role in thwarting such attempts.

He also called on the elites of the two Persian Gulf nations to take steps to create new opportunities for cultural cooperation and interaction.

Iranian and Iraqi researchers also submitted their articles at the end of the speeches.

On the sidelines of the congress, an expo was set up to display the manuscripts and images of documents pertaining to Karbala which are maintained at the Center for International Research and Education of Iran's Foreign Ministry and Iran National Library and Archives.