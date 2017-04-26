Zarif shrugs off Trump's remarks over nuclear deal

Political Desk

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters on Wednesday, “Do not pay attention to what Trump says”.

He made the remarks in response to a question about recent remarks by US President Donald Trump over the 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and P5+1 group, IRNA reported.

In comments published on Sunday, Trump said it was “possible” that the US would not remain in the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“I believe they have broken the spirit of the agreement,” Trump told the Associated Press. “There is a spirit to agreements, and they have broken it.”

Trump had earlier made the same accusation against Iran. In response, Zarif said Washington itself has not remained committed to the text of the deal, let alone to its spirit.

“We’ll see if US (is) prepared to live up to letter of the JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) let alone (to its) spirit. So far, it (the US) has defied both,” Zarif said in a post on his official twitter account on Friday.

Also on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that the US president personally intervened to inject tougher language into a State Department letter to Congress last week that found Iran was in compliance with the deal limiting its nuclear program, according to an administration official familiar with the matter.

The letter to Congress from Secretary of State Rex Tillerson certified that Iran is complying with the terms of the accord, a finding required by US law every 90 days.

The letter also said the administration will review whether to re-impose US sanctions linked to the nuclear program despite Iran’s compliance.

On July 14, 2015, Iran and the P5+1 group – Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany – reached a conclusion over the text of the JCPOA. The accord took effect on January 16, 2016, and terminates all nuclear-related sanctions against Iran, but its implementation has been hampered mainly due to US policies.