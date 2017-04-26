Iran: Turkey’s air raid violates Iraq national sovereignty

Political Desk

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi described the recent airstrike by Turkey on Iraq as a violation of the Arab country’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Qassemi said on Wednesday that the violation of the national sovereignty of countries with any motive or justification will breach international law and pave the way for weakening stability in the region, IRNA reported.

He made the remarks in reaction to Turkey’s aerial invasion on regions in Iraq and Syria on Tuesday.

Turkish planes bombed Kurdish militants in Iraq’s Sinjar region and northeast Syria on Tuesday, killing at least 28 in a widening campaign against groups linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party.

The airstrikes in Syria targeted the YPG, a key component of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which are backed by the United States and have been closing in on the Daesh bastion of Raqqa.

The Turkish military said the two regions it struck around 2 a.m. (2300 GMT) had become “terror hubs” and the aim of the bombardment was to prevent the PKK militants sending weapons and explosives for attacks inside Turkey.

Designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, the PKK has waged a three-decade insurgency against the Turkish state for Kurdish autonomy. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict, most of them Kurds.

Turkey has regularly bombed the mountainous border area between Iraq and Turkey where PKK militants are based since a cease-fire broke down in July 2015. But Tuesday's raid was the first time Turkish forces have targeted its affiliate in the northwestern Sinjar area.