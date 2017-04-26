EU takes legal action on Hungarian education law

The EU launched legal action against Hungary on Wednesday in a major confrontation with Prime Minister Viktor Orban over a law that could shut a US-backed university.

The tough step by the European Commission came hours before the rightwing premier was due to address the European parliament to defend his country's rights record.

Orban has sparked deep unease over legislation that could force the closure of the Central European University in Budapest, founded by US billionaire investor George Soros.

"We have decided to take legal action on the higher education law by sending a letter of formal notice to the Hungarian government," European Commission vice president Valdis Dombrovskis said at a news conference.

Under the EU's so-called "infringement proceedings", Brussels writes to national governments to demand legal explanations over certain issues.

It can then refer them to the European Court of Justice.

The top EU court can impose stiff financial penalties if member states fail to comply.

"There is time for the Hungarian authorities to react and then following reactions, the commission will decide on the next steps," Dombrovskis said.

The decision was based on an "in-depth legal assessment" and involved alleged breaches of fundamental EU laws governing the freedom to set up businesses and services, he said.

The announcement marks a new low in the tense relations between Brussels and Budapest over the government's rights record.

The EU expressed deep concern over Hungarian plans to tighten government control over academic freedoms, migrants and nongovernmental organizations.

The key issue in recent weeks has been the Central European University, often seen as a beacon of the liberal EU values so often derided by Orban.

His government has also handed out a questionnaire entitled "Let's stop Brussels!" asking households how to deal with EU policies that it says threaten Hungary's independence.

Meanwhile, legislation is pending which would force NGOs receiving about 23,000 euros ($25,000) a year from abroad to register with the authorities.

Hungary's parliament has separately sparked an international outcry after approving a law last month for the systematic detention of all asylum seekers in camps on the border composed of shipping containers.

Dombrovskis said the EU would "continue our dialogue with Hungarian authorities on outstanding concerns" over the asylum law and the NGO law.

European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker, who has sharply criticized Orban's moves, is due to meet Soros on Thursday in Brussels.

Last year, the EU launched an unprecedented rule of law action against Poland's rightwing government over changes to its Constitutional Court, a move which can cause a member state to lose its voting rights if found at fault.