Israeli forces shoot, injure Palestinian man in West Bank

Israeli media outlets reported that the man, whose identity was not immediately available, was shot after he allegedly sought to carry out a car-ramming attack near Huwwarah checkpoint south of Nablus, located approximately 49 kilometers (30 miles) north of Jerusalem al-Quds, on Wednesday afternoon.

A director of the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said the Palestinian man sustained gunshot wounds to his abdomen.

He added that Israeli troopers prevented PRCS ambulances and medical staff from reaching the area, and took the victim to an unknown location.

The development came shortly after Israeli forces arrested a 23-year-old Palestinian woman in the Tel Rumeida area of al-Khalil (Hebron) after she purportedly attempted to attack them.

An Israeli source claimed the woman, identified as Dunia Azmi Salhab, pulled a knife and attempted to stab a soldier before she was subdued. No one was injured in the alleged stabbing attack.

Israel gives 10-year jail term to Palestinian minor

Meanwhile, an Israeli court has sentenced a 17-year-old Palestinian girl to 10 years in prison on charges of possessing a knife and planning an alleged stabbing attack in the occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds in February 2016.

The Jerusalem al-Quds District Court passed the verdict against Malak Salman, from Beit Safafa town in the occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds, on Wednesday.

Salman (pictured below) was detained outside the Damascus Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem al-Quds on February, 2016, after the Israeli police alleged that she was carrying a knife in her school bag at the time, accusing her of trying to stab Israelis before she was subdued.

Israeli authorities have so far handed down lengthy prison terms to many Palestinians, even children as young as 14 years old, in the occupied West Bank.

On February 5, the Jerusalem al-Quds Magistrate's Court sentenced 16-year-old Manar Majdi Shweiki to six years in prison after she was found guilty of possession of a knife and attempting to stab Israelis. The teenage girl has already spent more than a year in detention.

The occupied Palestinian territories have witnessed new tensions ever since Israeli forces introduced restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshipers into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem al-Quds in August 2015.

More than 300 Palestinians have lost their lives at the hands of Israeli forces in the tensions since the beginning of October 2015.

The Tel Aviv regime has tried to change the demographic makeup of Jerusalem al-Quds over the past decades by constructing settlements, destroying historical sites and expelling the local Palestinian population. Palestinians say the Israeli measures are aimed at paving the way for the Judaization of the city.

The al-Aqsa Mosque compound is a flashpoint Islamic site, which is also holy to Jews. The mosque is Islam’s third holiest site after Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.