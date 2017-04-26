RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

April 26, 2017 0951 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:191609
Publish Date: Wed, 26 Apr 2017 22:21:00 GMT
Service: Iran

8 border guards killed in clashes with outlaws in southeastern Iran

8 border guards killed in clashes with outlaws in southeastern Iran

Eight border guards have been killed in clashes with outlaws in southeastern Iran.

The clashes, which erupted near the town of Mirjaveh in Sistan and Baluchestan province, also left four other border guards injured.

   
KeyWords
border guards
clashes
southeastern Iran
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1000 sec