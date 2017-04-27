Trade cooperation with Iran guarantees regional stability: Envoy in UK

Iran’s Ambassador in London Hamid Baeidinejad said that besides its economic benefits, trade cooperation with Iran will help establish stability and security in the region.

Baeidinejad made the remarks while addressing a day-long conference on Reviewing Iran’s Commercial Issues in the British capital on Wednesday.



Given Iran's unique economic capacities, the ambassador said that Iran’s economy boasts of huge potentials, the sign of which are major economic progresses made in the post-Revolution era, IRNA reported.



Referring to major achievements made after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Baeidinejad described them as remarkable.



Iran is currently on the path to cut dependency on oil exports and boosting non-oil exports for the first time in its history.



As the country enjoys remarkable capacities in the economic sector, therefore, it is seeking access to new economic markets worldwide, Baeidinejad said.



The Iranian envoy voiced Tehran’s readiness to promote economic cooperation with other countries, underlining that Iran with its huge capacities is only willing to cooperate in advanced industries, new technologies and productive industries.



The conference on ‘Reviewing Iran’s Commercial Issues in 2017’ was attended by a number of experts, economic activists and representatives of trade companies.