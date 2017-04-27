RSS
April 27, 2017

News ID:191617
Publish Date: Thu, 27 Apr 2017 09:11:20 GMT
Service: Iran

8 border guards martyred in southeastern Iran

Eight Iranian border guards were martyred by terrorists while patrolling in Mirjaveh region, in this southeastern province on Wednesday.

Mirjaveh locates 75 km from the provincial capital city of Zahedan. It is the main road crossing point between Iran and Pakistan, IRNA reported.

“Unfortunately, eight Iranian border guards were killed by a number of terrorists in the zero border point from inside Pakistan’s soil,” said a statement released by Police Information Dissemination Center. 

“Since the terrorists have had ambushed in Pakistan’s zero border point and the attack was carried out from this border, the government of Pakistan should be accountable for the incident,” said the statement.

The law enforcement forces rushed to the site of the incident to investigate the case.

   
KeyWords
border guards
terrorist
martyred
 
