Large blast hits Damascus International Airport

A large explosion has hit the area of Damascus International Airport, with some reports pointing to a possible Israeli airstrike.

Footage emerged of burning fuel or gas at fuel tanks and military warehouses in the airport's compound early on Thursday, according to presstv.ir.

"The blast was huge and could be heard in Damascus," said Rami Abdulrahman, head of the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Citing local sources, Al-Masdar News said there were five airstrikes against the airport or its vicinity, but added it could not independently verify the reports.

Lebanon's Al-Manar television channel also reported that the explosion and fire were likely caused by an Israeli airstrike.

The nature or extent of the damage are not clear yet.