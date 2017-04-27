RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

April 27, 2017 0629 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:191618
Publish Date: Thu, 27 Apr 2017 10:37:54 GMT
Service: Iran

Large blast hits Damascus International Airport

Large blast hits Damascus International Airport

A large explosion has hit the area of Damascus International Airport, with some reports pointing to a possible Israeli airstrike.

Footage emerged of burning fuel or gas at fuel tanks and military warehouses in the airport's compound early on Thursday, according to presstv.ir.

"The blast was huge and could be heard in Damascus," said Rami Abdulrahman, head of the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Citing local sources, Al-Masdar News said there were five airstrikes against the airport or its vicinity, but added it could not independently verify the reports. 

Lebanon's Al-Manar television channel also reported that the explosion and fire were likely caused by an Israeli airstrike.

The nature or extent of the damage are not clear yet. 

   
KeyWords
Blast
Syria
Damascus international airport
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0677 sec